LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With many Arkansans returning to school this week, finding something to do this weekend is essential and there is plenty to do in central Arkansas, especially if you like baseball.

This weekend, Hot Springs is celebrating their fifth annual Hot Springs Baseball Weekend at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event features the premiere of a documentary on Nolan Ryan, as well as a card show and panels with legends Goose Gossage, Al Hrabosky, Chris Chambliss and Dale Murphy.

Friday is also National Dog Day and you can celebrate your favorite canine by visiting Bark Bar. They will have five doggy pools filled up, a 6-foot fire hydrant sprinkler, drink specials, free Spaniel Sundaes and much more. The event is free and runs from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

On Saturday, you can participate in Neighborhood Cleanup Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event begins at Proven Reverse Recidivism at 6402 Butler Road Suite E in Little Rock. Participants can help pick up trash, clean up sidewalks, help remove graffiti and much more.

Saturday evening, CALS Arkansas Sounds will be holding a celebration of KABF’s John Cain at the Ron Robinson Theatre. The event will honor Cain’s 57-year broadcasting career as the pioneer of KABF 88.3. Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be going to benefit KABF and CALS.

Also on Saturday evening, if you enjoy mummies or sasquatches, check out the smooth, ancient funk sound of Here Come The Mummies featuring Saxsquatch at the Hall beginning at 8 p.m.

Finally, Simmons Bank Arena is hosting Paw Patrol Live’s The Great Pirate Adventure 2022 tour on Saturday and Sunday. There will be performances on both days at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To stay on top of all the local happenings, check out our Local Event Calendar.