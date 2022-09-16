LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the official start to Fall right around the corner and the weather getting cooler, there is plenty to do in the Natural State and in central Arkansas.

If you haven’t been to an Arkansas Travelers game this season, this weekend will be your last chance. The team finishes up their season with their final game of the season on Sunday against Corpus Christi.

Friday night also kicks off a pair of concerts by Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame acts in the Capital City with The Steve Miller Band. The band brings their massive catalogue of hits to the Robinson Performance Hall and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday night Simmons Bank Arena will play host to Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Famers Earth, Wind & Fire. The funk icons will be performing at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets start at $60.50 and doors open at 7 p.m.

Also happening on Saturday is Arkansas National Dance Day. The event is hosted by Creative Mindz, Inc., Arkansas Rock Squad and United Streets of Dance and Hip Hop of KABF 88.5 FM. The event is a day of celebrating dance in all of its forms and takes place annually across the nation on the third Saturday in September. The event is free and runs from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Capitol Plaza.

On Saturday, Argenta Plaza will host the second annual Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and will celebrate Latinx culture and Hispanic heritage with food trucks, art vendors and entertainment.

Sunday, Market at Chenal will be hosting Rhythm in the Rock 2022. The fun starts at 3 p.m. and features musicians like Harpist Kathy Cooper, Swing Band Reunion, The Rodney Block Collective, John Paul Keith and much more.