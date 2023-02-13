LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whataburger is expanding throughout central Arkansas with plans to add restaurants in North Little Rock and Searcy.

Company officials said that a groundbreaking for the North Little Rock location will be held Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. It will be located at 13401 Crystal Hill Road.

On the same day, officials said that a beam signing will be held for the Searcy location at 2:30 p.m. It will be located at 3900 East Race Street.

The Texas-based restaurant is set to have multiple locations across central Arkansas with locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Benton.

Company officials said that the two new locations are scheduled to open in 2023.