LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Whataburger restaurant is set to come to the Little Rock metro next year.

Restaurant officials confirmed Tuesday that the groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. at 17100 Chenal Parkway. Officials said that the restaurant is scheduled to open in 2023.

The announcement confirms weeks of speculation about Whataburger coming to west Little Rock that was sparked by a post by an Indiana-based restaurant construction company.

Representatives said that the restaurant will bring more than 100 jobs to the community. Company officials said that they are currently searching to hire a restaurant manager. Team leader and team member hiring is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks, officials said.

Whataburger officials announced in August that a restaurant will be coming to the Benton area.

Whataburger currently has locations in Fayetteville, Magnolia, Rogers, Springdale and Texarkana.