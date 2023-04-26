Whataburger recently suggested that many of us are pronouncing the chain’s name wrong. (Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Calling all Whataburger fans, the wait is finally over.

The burger joint is set to start welcoming customers on Wednesday beginning 11 a.m. at the 17100 Chenal Pkwy location.

“We are honored to be so warmly welcomed by this incredible community,” said Tina Reagan, WAB Venture franchisee.

According to officials, the new restaurant will honor the chain’s storied history while also bring a future forward-thinking design. A mural featuring local landmarks makes this newest location special to Little Rock.

“We’re thrilled to officially open our doors and can’t wait to serve up Whataburger’s fresh, customized burgers, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup and orange-and-white-striped fun to our new friends in Little Rock,” Reagan said.

The location will be open 24/7 and has employed more than 100 Arkansans, according to officials. Delivery and online ordering will also be available via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com in the coming weeks.