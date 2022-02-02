LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Central Arkansas is bracing for winter weather and leaders are warning of possible power outages across the Metro and its surrounding areas.

The Sherwood Fire Department says it’s important to plan ahead.

“Have a place to go, have food water, means to stay warm,” Sherwood Deputy Fire Marshall Josh Clay said.

Clay says if your family is without power or any backup generators, the best thing to do is bundle up.

“You can use blankets, you can use warm clothing like jackets, gloves, and hats,” Clay said.

They say the more layers the better.

Clay also says if able, have all members of the family stay in one room. They say the smaller the room, the better as it’s easy to stay heated even just by body warmth.

For those who have generators, Clay says those need to be left outside.

“Make sure they’re roughly 20 feet away from your house,” Clay said.

Clay says the distance will help prevent people from breathing in Carbon-Monoxide.

“It’s odorless, it’s tasteless and you really don’t notice it in the air,” said Pam Hill from UAMS.

Hill says it’s important to be aware of Carbon-Monoxide. It can also come from stoves staying on.

As always the easiest way to stay warm is by putting a few logs in the fireplace. Clay warns homeowners to keep an eye on the blaze as it could cause a fire.

Clay also says it’s important to keep phones and electronics charged, just in case power goes out.