LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hanging out at the Museum of Discovery is one way to beat the heat in exchange for a little summer learning.

Kendall Thorton and Jenny Tackett stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about curiosity cart, a traveling program provided for all guest throughout the day.

One popular “curiosity cart” activity is called animal lunch box. The props used demonstrate some of the traits animals use to eat, whether they eat plants, meat or a mixture of both.

For more information on the Museum of Discovery, visit MuseumofDiscovery.org.