What can be made with extra bread, milk and eggs?

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When winter weather threatens Arkansas, there is normally a story on the rush to buy certain items at the grocery store, usually bread, milk, and eggs.

Leslie Cotton with the Purple Cow sees it as a way for southerners to keep warm and cozy.

“Because it’s comfort food. There’s nothing better than curling up with some comforting food and staying warm when it’s cold and icy outside,” Leslie said.

She has some recommendations when it comes to actually using any bread, milk, and eggs bought from the store.

The Purple Cow is known for its milkshakes, but Leslie recommended a few food items that can be made with all the bread, milk, and eggs. She said that it may not be quite the same as The Purple Cow but putting together ice cream, vanilla, and some of the milk from the store, and the result is a cold treat for a cold day.

She also recommended a brunch burger that can be made by frying or scrambling up the eggs and then slap that onto Texas toast, brioche buns, or just plain old sandwich bread with a burger and that can make a breakfast sandwich that is good any time of day.

Those are just a few of her recommendations and those can pair well together for a filling lunch.