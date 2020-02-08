Western Yell County School District switching to four day school week

WESTERN YELL COUNTY, Ark.-More and more schools in the nation are ditching the traditional five days of school and switching to a four day school week.

Here in the natural state, four schools have implemented the growing schools

In Havana, Arkansas, the Western Yell County School District is making the change to help with several issues.

The district almost has 350 students. In the small town of Havana, everyone already knows each other and thinks a four day school week will help improve academics and give students more time to focus on their studies.

Superintendent Herschel Cleveland says they got a lot of positive feedback and they’re ready to try something new.

“When you try something new you always miss something and I’m sure we will find out what it is right now I think we got everything covered,” Cleveland said.

Superintendent Herschel Cleveland says he’s been considering the proposal since September with school leaders.

He did some research and got feedback from parents.

“We pulled a lot of articles out of Oklahoma and Colorado as nearly half of there schools in four-day schools.”

“We’re excited it’s something we don’t know a whole lot about but as far as morale with the teachers and community everyone is pretty excited about it,” Brad Martin said.

The four day school week will have longer school days; adding more time for academic improvement and engagement with students.

Brad Martin has three kids who attend the district and he’s excited.

“We need all the help we can get with four kids so I think every parent would want the best education for their kids,” Martin said.

There will also be a program for students in grades K through 12 on Fridays to help with homework.

Four day school week are growing across the country and now Western Yell County is tieing on the list.

“Just excited to see what next year holds,” Martin said.

The changes will start on July 1st, 2020.

Students will go to school from 7:55 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

According to the Department of Education, Kirby Elementary School, Kirby High School, The Excel Center and the Graduate Arkansas Charter High School in Little Rock are already actively a four day school week.

We spoke to school leaders at the East End School District in Bigelow in December who is considering the proposal.