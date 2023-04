NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Westbound lanes on Interstate 40 in North Little have been blocked due an overturned dump truck Monday morning.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an overturned dump truck leaking diesel fuel is blocking all westbound lanes on I-40 just west of Highway 67 in North Little Rock.

ARDOT cameras show crews working to clean up the diesel spill as cars pass on the right shoulder.

