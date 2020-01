UPDATE:

WEST MEMPHIS — The child was found safe with a family member.

Original:

WEST MEMPHIS — West Memphis Police are searching for a 5-year-old boy, Zavyian Crawford.

They believed he walked off from Faulk Elementary as school was dismissed around 2:50 p.m.

He was wearing a red shirt that had a teddy bear on the front, blue jeans with holes around the knees, https://t.co/HQLI4QhUQd