WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police were investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the area of Oliver and Redding where one person died.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Justin Thomas, 30 was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.

The victim was 28-years-old and a resident of West Memphis. The name of the victim has not been released.