“We’re going to have a carnival, we’re going to have a midway, the games, the free attractions,” Arkansas State fairgrounds abuzz after State Fair return announced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a year of uncertainty, one of the state’s biggest events is coming back this year.

State fair officials made the announcement Thursday that the usual fair will be in full effect this year, including some extra fun for Arkansans.

Doug White, the President and General Manager of the Arkansas Livestock Show Association made the announcement today that the fair will be back.

“It was a year ago right about this time that our board made the difficult decision to not host a fair for 2020,” White said, “I want to announce to the public and to fellow Arkansans, to fair lovers everywhere, we will indeed have a full fair this year.”

The fair was canceled last year because of the pandemic and organizers held the “Taste of the fair” last Fall so everyone could still get their fair food fix.

“We’re going to have a carnival, we’re going to have a midway, the games, the free attractions, we’re going to have the pageant competitions and the talent competitions, the creative arts, the pie contents. All of that stuff you’ve know and loved for all those years,” White said.

The fair will be held from October 15th to the 24th this year, with special guests to include — country music award winner, Riley Green

They said they expect record-breaking numbers, on average more than 43,000 people attend, but they have a message for those who are not vaccinated.

“We’re going to ask those patrons who have not be vaccinated to voluntarily wear a mask,” White said.

Pre-sale tickets for the fair are available starting Thursday and more updates on other guests will be released soon.