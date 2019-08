JONESBORO, Ark. – A memorial service honoring the life of Mrs. Wendy Anderson will be held Friday morning.

The wife of Arkansas State University Head Football Coach Blake Anderson, she passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer.

The service begins at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro. We will be posting a live stream link from the church at that time.

Click here to read Wendy’s online obituary.