MAUMELLE, Ark. – A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by some locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.

Many in Maumelle took to social media offering remembrances of a Swan known as ‘Romeo’ who some felt was the mascot of the community.

Romeo was regularly seen by passersby but was rescued many times as his webbed feet would become tangled in fishing line and was even found to have a hook in his beak or feather.

In early 2021, Romeo was rescued by a Maumelle woman who discovered him frozen in a pond.

City officials announced via Facebook that they will be planning a “Romeo Day” celebration.