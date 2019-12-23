WEB EXTRA: The 24-year search for Morgan Nick, a timeline

Investigators still receive several leads each week on the disappearance of Morgan Nick.

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — The 1995 abduction of Morgan Nick continues to captivate Arkansas and the nation. Nearly 25 years after the six-year-old’s disappearance, her case remains unsolved but far from being closed. To this day, investigators report receiving weekly and sometimes daily tips of possible sightings of Morgan or about potential suspects. The Alma Police Station has a room dedicated to her case filled with thousands and thousands of documents regarding her abduction.

Below is a brief timeline of the Morgan Nick case.

September 12, 1988 – Morgan Nick is born.

September 12, 1994 – Morgan turns 6 years old.

June 9, 1995 – Morgan goes missing. The six-year-old was watching a little league baseball game with her mother – Colleen Nick – at an Alma ball park. As the game was winding down, she left her mom’s side to catch fireflies with her friends at a parking lot across from the ball field. The other kids returned to the bleachers but Morgan did not. They told Colleen, she was emptying sand from her shoes near her car. The two children later told police they saw a man next to a red camper truck talking to Morgan. Police have never identified the man despite thousands of leads.

June 9, 1995. Police begin the search for Mogan Nick.

1995: Alma police release a sketch of the suspect and distribute the composite to police stations across the country in hopes of identifying the man. He was described as white, 6 feet tall, with a mustache and a beard. He was believed to be between 23 to 38 years old.

1996: Colleen Nick launches the Morgan Nick Foundation. The non-profit focuses on three categories: intervention, education, and legislation. MNF provides direct support to families of missing children by printing and distributing flyers, working as a liaison with law enforcement, and the media, providing free safety training to prevent abductions, and advocating for legislation to protect children. According to its website, MNF holds an annual conference called Project Hope for families “with long-term missing children.”

1996: Arkansas changes the name of its child abduction emergency alert to the Morgan Nick Alert System. Arkansas law enforcement agencies are able to activate the system through the Arkansas State Police to warn the public of possible child abductions.

June 9, 1996: The date marks the one-year-anniversary of Morgan’s abduction.

1997: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children releases a progression photo of Morgan at 8-years-old.

January 4, 2001: Police release a second composite sketch of the suspect after police believe him to be younger than what was initially thought. The new sketch is said to be more accurate.

February 2001: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children releases another age progression photo. This one shows Morgan at 12-years-old.

November 16, 2010: Several agencies including the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and FBI search a home in Spiro, Okla. Investigators found nothing.

June 9, 2015: The 20th anniversary of Morgan Nick’s abduction. Morgan’s two playmates who were with her the night of the disappearance talk for the first time in an interview with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The group also releases a photo of her at age 27.

December 18, 2017: OSBI, FBI, and local police agencies search the same location in Spiro which was searched in 2010. After hours of searching a well on the property, investigators found no trace of Morgan.

May 3, 2019: Arkansas becomes the first state to gain national statewide certification for its Child Abduction Response Teams. 190 agencies in Arkansas make up 12 different teams of experts to efficiently respond to potential child abduction.

October 2019: The Morgan Nick Foundation receives the Victim of Crime Assistance Grant to help families of missing adults and hire seven more people to its staff.

If you have any information on the Morgan Nick case, contact the Alma Police Department. There is a $60,000 reward offered to anyone with information leading to her recovery and the arrest and conviction of those responsible.