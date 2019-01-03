Web Extra: New Restaurant Helps Boost the Town Economy & Morale Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RUSSELL, Ark. - Since opening the Silver Dollar Grill in Russell, Arkansas, owner Marietta "Renee" Cordell says deciding to move her restaurant from Bald Knob has been a blessing.

The new restaurant is the first to open in over five decades and already creating a lot of buzz in town.

"Renee moving here a few months back from Bald Knob has left a huge impact on the economy," says Renee Garr, mayor of Russell.

Most well known for their stuffed burgers the restaurant stays so busy that it sometimes is hard to find an open seat.

"I really enjoy the way the locals embrace this place," says Cordell. "They come in and hang out - it's about a sense of community and fellowship."

The restaurant employees several locals that used to find it hard to travel to larger cities for work.

"Renee cares about the people and that's important," says Pierce.

The Silver Dollar Grill is located off of Highway Ave. It's opened Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

For a link to the hours and location click the link.