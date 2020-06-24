WEB EXTRA: Medical Marijuana Commissioner Travis Story addresses allegations of bias, limiting cultivation market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Medical Marijuana Commissioner Travis Story spoke exclusively with FOX16’s Jay Bir about allegations he’s facing.

Story is the subject of an affidavit of bias and accused of limiting the cultivation market.

Representatives from the marijuana cultivator River Valley Relief claim that Story changed a motion from handing out the three remaining cultivation licenses to only hand out one.

Story is also accused of having dealings with cultivators.

Story said he did have some representation with cultivators in the past.

He said, “that discontinued when we saw that they were potentially even trying to be involved in the medical marijuana space.”

Story said he does not have any dealings with the cultivators personally or with the firm.

