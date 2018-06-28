Local News

Web Extra: KARK 4's Chanley Painter Does Swift Water Rescue Training

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 04:35 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 06:36 PM CDT

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark.- Central Arkansas's Task Force One combines nine emergency response departments, ready to respond in times of crisis. 

From natural disasters to mass-casualty events, one designated team with that task force has already been busy this year rescuing 11 people so far from rising waters. 

In the clip above, Chanley Painter learns joins the Special Rescue Team as they train in real-world scenarios. 
 

