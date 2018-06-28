Web Extra: KARK 4's Chanley Painter Does Swift Water Rescue Training
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark.- Central Arkansas's Task Force One combines nine emergency response departments, ready to respond in times of crisis.
From natural disasters to mass-casualty events, one designated team with that task force has already been busy this year rescuing 11 people so far from rising waters.
In the clip above, Chanley Painter learns joins the Special Rescue Team as they train in real-world scenarios.
More Stories
-
In effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. With high humidity, heat index…
-
Robin Raveendran was arrested at his Little Rock home by Independence…
-
A middle school principal's church stands behind her and her…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.