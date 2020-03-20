WEB EXTRA: How to make a homemade face mask

1  of  2
96 flu deaths in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season, 10 deaths reported this week Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

How to make a homemade face mask

by: Alyssa Orange

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The shortage of face masks in stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic are forcing some health care providers and facilities in public health to get creative.

Watch this step by step tutorial by staff at Life Styles, Inc. in Fayetteville showing you how you can make your own face mask with products you can find in your house.

What you will need:

  • #4 & #2 coffee filters
  • paper clips
  • scotch or masking tape
  • any kind of elastic band
  • stapler

A reminder that these make shift masks may not be as safe and protective as an actual face mask.

