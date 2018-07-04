Local News

Web Extra: Arkansas Athletes Celebrate Medal Wins in Seattle

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 09:27 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 09:27 AM CDT

Web Extra: Arkansas Athletes Celebrate Medal Wins in Seattle

SEATTLE, Was. -- There was only one thing Ben Prousnitzer wanted to talk about after winning silver in stand-up paddle at the Special Olympics in Seattle.

"I beat Texas," Prousnitzer explained before breaking into a hog call.

The Little Rock resident earned one of the sixteen medals Arkansas athletes scored Tuesday in Seattle. Another winner was Van Buren's Stephanie Price.

"It was everything that I trained for, and it was amazing," Price said of her trip to the medal stand.

Stephanie earned gold in the women's 3000m run.

You can learn more about Arkansas' other wins by clicking here.  Competition continues through Friday.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App