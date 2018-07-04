Web Extra: Arkansas Athletes Celebrate Medal Wins in Seattle Video

SEATTLE, Was. -- There was only one thing Ben Prousnitzer wanted to talk about after winning silver in stand-up paddle at the Special Olympics in Seattle.

"I beat Texas," Prousnitzer explained before breaking into a hog call.

The Little Rock resident earned one of the sixteen medals Arkansas athletes scored Tuesday in Seattle. Another winner was Van Buren's Stephanie Price.

"It was everything that I trained for, and it was amazing," Price said of her trip to the medal stand.

Stephanie earned gold in the women's 3000m run.

Competition continues through Friday.