Web Extra: AR Congressman, UK Member of Parliament Talk Shutdown, Syria and Brexit Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - During his latest trip to the U.S., a member of Parliament, along with his colleague and friend, an Arkansas Congressman, stopped by the Capitol View studio to talk a variety of topics with host Jessi Turnure.

U.K. MP Rehman Chishti and U.S. Rep. French Hill met when they were appointed to the British-American Parliamentary Group.

As part of the exchange program, the lawmakers have visited each other's constituencies in an effort to build economic, military and educational relationships between the two.

On the last day of 2018, Chishti, Hill and Turnure talked the partial government shutdown, what's next with Brexit and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

House Democrats unveiled Monday their legislation to put to a vote when the new Congress convenes Thursday. It does not include funding for a border wall but does include more than $1 million for border security.

"This issue of building the border fence or the physical barrier on the southwest border was an original proposal by Bill Clinton, it was a proposal during the George W. Bush administration, and both Sen. Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have voted for this very type thing before so I'm frustrated that we've mad a big deal about it," Hill said.

"We have a similar issue back at home," Chishti said. "The first duty to the state, whether it's the U.K. or the U.S., is to protect your citizens and keep your borders secure. For us at the moment in the U.K., we have a real issue with migrant boats coming in from France on to the coast of Kent near my district. There's been real concern about the government's inadequacy to deal with that."

While Hill returns to Washington to continue the debate over the shutdown, Chishti will return to the U.K. as parliament prepares to vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Treaty from Prime Minister Theresa May's negotiations with the European Union.

May currently does not have the support needed for the deal, including Chishti. Last month, he resigned from his position in May's cabinet as vice chairman of the Conservative Party. He also stood down as PM Trade Envoy to Pakistan.

"When you have a draft withdrawal agreement pushed forward by the prime minister that keeps us in the single market and customs union, that means that we can't have those fantastic, great trade deals with our partners like the U.S.," Chishti said. "It gets even worse than that. The U.K. should be able to be masters of its own sovereignty."

"People in the U.S. would also be pretty cheesed off if they were part of a system where it wasn't the American judiciary having the final say on laws affecting American citizens," Chishti continued.

The U.K. voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, but the transition is supposed to happen in March.

"Should there be a clean break in a Brexit approved by the parliament, the U.S. will put a priority of having a free trade agreement with the U.K., commencing as soon as possible after March 2019," Hill said.

Trump recently sent shock waves through the military and its allies by saying troops were coming home from Syria because "we have won against ISIS."

Hill was critical of the abrupt decision, pointing to the country's vulnerability at the borders of Iran, Iraq and Turkey.

"Those three areas cannot just be immediately turned over without a plan," Hill said. "My criticism of the president's decision was, 'What's the plan?'"

"This is a daft, daft decision," Chishti said.

"Simply walking away militarily is not the solution," he continued. "Firstly, there is still very much there. It will then create a vacuum, which will be filled in by the Iranians, a vacuum that will lead to a sectarian war between Sunnis and the Shiites which is very much there... which led to the creation and uprise of Daesh. If you were to just walk away, you would create a bloodbath between the Shiites and the Sunnis even more."

The president has since watered down his plans for an immediate pullout from Syria. Trump agreed to give the military several months to withdraw troops.

"The fact that he says he's thinking about delaying that immediate withdrawal and having a plan, that's exactly what we should have done," Hill said. "And I hope we can do that in conjunction with our allies, France and the U.K. particularly, and our other regional allies, to make sure this is done properly."

To hear the rest of Chishti and Hill's comments, watch their full interview above.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KARK-TV directly before NBC's Meet the Press.