The Arkansas Storm Team will be visiting Academy Sports + Outdoors stores in March and early April to get you ready for severe weather season. You can purchase your Midland Weather Radio at the store and, this year, you’ll have the additional option of purchasing your Midland Weather Radio online. To purchase online, just go to Academy’s website. When you purchase a radio there, free shipping and batteries are included (on the desktop model only). We’ll program both new and old radios while you wait! We’re calling it Weather Radio Wednesdays. Here are the locations we’ll be at this year–we’ll see you there:
March 4 4-7pm
Academy Sports + Outdoors
11400 W Markham St
Little Rock
March 11 4-7pm
Academy Sports + Outdoors
1260 S Amity Rd
Conway
March 18 4-7pm
Academy Sports + Outdoors
6100 Warden Rd
North Little Rock
April 1 4-7pm
Academy Sports + Outdoors
20790 I-30 North
Benton