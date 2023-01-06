NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People living at a North Little Rock apartment complex said they are surrounded by unsafe conditions, including mold, drug trafficking and a lack of security. They said these concerns are not being addressed by the apartment’s managers or owners.

The Cedar Garden Apartments are located on Division Street in North Little Rock. The apartments are one of two operated under the Hickory View management group.

Shaquille Goode lives in the apartment community. He and more than a dozen residents spoke Friday about the conditions they face.

“The hallways stink, the elevators are terrible,” Goode said. “We should not be living here.”

Photos and videos collected by Rev. Eric Crowder-Jones, who leads a church in which multiple members live at Cedar Garden, show dog feces in the hallways, old leaks that have not been fixed and trash piling up around the building. Residents said Friday they could not turn on the heat during icy conditions in Dec. 2022.

“Literally last week, a lot of us had to cut on our stoves just to keep our apartments warm,” Goode said.

Verna Stine lives at Cedar Garden. She said security workers formerly worked at the apartment, but they are no longer on site. This has resulted in an uneasy feeling from many of the people living there who say they encounter nefarious activity.

“I just called the police last night,” Stine said.

Stine said owners sometimes communicate, but they have not been responsive in recent weeks. She said managers can only do so much since they are only partly in charge.

“If we’re supposed to have security, who’s responsible for that?” Stine said. “If we’re supposed to have a cleaning crew, who’s responsible for that?”

In a phone conversation Friday, a woman who identified herself as the Cedar Garden property manager said many of the concerns are being addressed.

She said the heating issues are minor and can be traced to the boiler-heating system, which either cools or heats the entire complex depending on the time of year. She contacted the ownership group, and a spokesperson sent a lengthy statement in response to resident complaints:

“As owners, Knight Development takes our commitment to our residents and their feedback seriously. In December, we took over direct management of the North Little Rock portfolio, including Cedar Gardens, through our sister company M&T Property Management. We determined that a hands-on approach was necessary to address the unique needs of this community after previous third-party management failed to meet our standards. M&T immediately began conducting inspections, triaging maintenance issues, and assessing staffing needs, including security. Over the coming months, we are confident our residents will notice an appreciable difference in the visibility and quality of management, including the responsiveness to work orders, as evidenced during the recent winter storm when heat became an emergent issue throughout the city. With steady and consistent improvements, we look forward to the return of resident trust and satisfaction.”

Chief Marketing Officer Christianne Brunini further wrote she anticipates positive stories to result from forthcoming changes.

“I look forward to sharing good news with you as our residents’ quality of life improves throughout the year,” Brunini wrote.

Hickory View posted a “notice to residents” on Dec. 28 regarding the heating issues.

“We are not ignoring any of you, we are working on plans to restore services to your homes in a timely manner,” the letter said. “Please understand the scope of work that is needed is beyond the staff control and require outside contract work…We recognize that these are difficult times but be assured we are working diligently to meet your needs.”

Residents said Friday crews had come by to clean the hallways after we reached out to complex administrators.

“They can’t say we haven’t been patient,” Stine said. “As you can see, everybody has complaints.”

Goode said he would move if he could, but many of the people living at Cedar Garden do not have another option.

“There’s nowhere for us to go,” Goode said. “When we complain about our issues, it just goes under the rug.”