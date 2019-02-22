Ways to stay informed during severe weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — KARK 4 News and the award-winning Arkansas Storm Team want to ensure you and your family stay safe and weather aware. We highly reccommend that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. The reason being you never know when one option fails, like when the power goes out, and you need a back up.

The first option is watching the Arkansas Storm Team when we break in to programming on television:

Meteorologists are always ready to provide television updates during severe weather events

The second option would be to check trusted online sources from KARK and the Arkansas Storm Team for updates:

To get storm warning updates on your phone as they happen, you can download the KARK app or follow @KARK4News on Twitter. Warnings are immediately distributed as they come in from the National Weather Service.

Warnings are also immediately posted to Facebook. However, they might not show up on your Facebook news feed in a timely fashion since Facebook does not share posts in chronological order in your news feed. To ensure you’re seeing the latest warnings, you’ll want to monitor the KARK page.

Warnings are also posted in a red bar at the top of KARK.com.

To ensure you’re getting additional information and insight, follow our Arkansas Storm Team meteorologists on Twitter and Facebook:

Arkansas Storm Team on Twitter

Arkansas Storm Team on Facebook

The third and highly recommended option would be to have a weather radio. This radio is designed to listen to a radio frequency that only sends out weather information. You can program the radio to receive alerts for all counties, a few counties, or even a single county. You can even customize it to alert you to only certain types of watches and warnings. Another plus of this device is that is can run off an AC outlet, but when the power goes out it has a battery backup. Be sure that you have the batteries installed and change them out every 6 months to ensure the radio has fresh batteries. The time change onto Daylight Saving Time and off Daylight Saving Time is a good time to practice this.

You can purchase a weather radio from Kroger or many of the big box stores. Just look for a Midland Weather Alert Radio.

To program the radio, follow instructions from the video below. You will also need to know the S.A.M.E. code for the counties you want to program. A link to those codes is below. This instructs the radio to only alert for those counties that have been programmed.

Arkansas S.A.M.E. county codes: CLICK HERE