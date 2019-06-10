Water levels slowly receding in Faulkner County neighborhoods

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.-People in Faulkner County say they’re finally breathing a sigh of relief.

There are still several roads closed, but water levels are starting to recede.

Tim Roberts said this isn’t his time dealing with flooding. Water surrounds his backyard on Crafton Road in Mayflower.

”It’s an act of God, nothing you can do about it,” Roberts said.

Water covers his boat dock.

”It’s about 7 to 8 foot on the other side. It’s where my water line is. It came all the way up to the back of the fence,” Roberts said.

He’s seen turtles and even spotted a 10-foot alligator on Saturday.

“It went all the way on the other side over there,” Roberts said.

It’s a different story for John Shelby.

”My driveway is just pass that trash can right there,” Shelby said.

His home is surrounded by floodwater on East Ridge Road in Mayflower.

“I just got done remodeling it last year. It flooded last year and again this year,“ Shelby said.

His street along with other roads along Highway 89 South are still closed.

“I’m used to it. It floods quiet a bit,” Shelby said.

He said it’s going to cost big bucks remodeling his home again.

“Thousands it will be up in the tens of thousands probably,” Shelby said.

Many people are just glad the flooding is finally over.

“But it’s going to be awhile before everything gets back right,” Roberts said.