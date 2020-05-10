Water customers in West Little Rock under precautionary boil water notice

WEST LITTLE ROCK, AR – Approximately 185 Central Arkansas Water (CAW) customers in West Little Rock along Highway 10 from Ferndale Cut-Off to Briggs Road on Hwy. 113 and all side streets within this area are under a precautionary boil notice until further notice. The issuance of the precautionary measure followed a break and loss of pressure on a 12-inch-diameter water line that serves the area. The break occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning. CAW crews isolated the break by approximately 3:00 a.m. this morning. CAW crews are still on-site and anticipate completing the repair on the water line by approximately 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

While under the precautionary notice, affected customers should:

bring water from the household tap to a brisk boil for at least one (1) minute before using it for drinking, beverage or food preparation, or dishwashing

discard ice cubes from automatic icemakers

The boil water notice affects all customers within the following area:

Hwy. 10 (from Ferndale Cut-Off to Hwy 113 at Wye Mountain)

Hwy. 113 (from Hwy. 10 to Briggs Rd. at Wye Mountain)

Pleasant Grove Rd.

Harbor Rd.

Matthews Rd.

Navajo Tr.

Goodson Rd.

North Point Rd.

Somersett Ct.

Somersett Dr.

Somersett Ln.

Briarpatch Ln.

Jess Morgan Rd,

Ollie Ln.

Hood Rd.

Pinnacles Cv.

Twin Mountain Tr.

Rock Ridge Rd.

Mountain Harbor Rd.

Eagle View Ln.

Briggs Rd.

The water utility is notifying customers about the notice with the posting of large signs at major entrances to the affected area as well as news release and social media.

The spontaneous break occurred on a 12-inch water line on Highway 10 (270 West of Ferndale Cut-Off). The Arkansas Department of Health requires the issuance of a precautionary boil notice when there is a loss of pressure or service due to a water-line break. The Health Department allows the lifting of the notice when water quality samples reveal that water through the main is safe for consumption. The notice is a precautionary measure in the event bacteriological contamination of the water line occurred during the damage and subsequent loss of pressure.

Once the water line is back in service, CAW personnel will collect water quality samples. The utility anticipates having the results of the tests and lifting the notice on Monday.

Customers with questions about the precautionary boil water notice may contact the CAW Distribution Dispatch Center day or night at (501) 377.1239.