LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - In 1959, 69 African American boys were locked inside a dormitory when it caught fire and killed some of them. This all happened just about 15 miles away from Little Rock in Wrightsville.

Now some high school students are educating more people about the story with a special project. Death by Design is the name of the play. Many of the people behind the production said they feel like this story hasn’t been told enough. Up until now there is only one book published about this story. The Black History Commission hopes by talking and learning about the Wrightsville Boys, people will remember it.