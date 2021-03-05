WATCH: Suspects caught on camera taking crowbar to North Little Rock business

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—A small business owner in North Little Rock feels like they cannot catch a break, after three suspects broke in.

A spokesperson for North Little Rock Police says A-1 Cellular Repair was burglarized at approximately 4:30 Friday morning.

“Morning started real early,” said Chris Viktora, Owner of A-1 Cellular Repair.

The entire event was caught on camera.

“This store alone has 12 or 13 cameras, so every angle is caught on camera,” said Viktora.

In the video, you can see one individual hitting the shop’s door with a crowbar, another kicking it in, and the third person crawling through.

“He takes a pretty big swing. I think it hurt his hands,” said Viktora as he watched the surveillance video.

Viktora says the suspects were in and out in under two minutes, after realizing the shop’s devices were locked in a safe.

“We keep all of our devices locked up– customers phones and tablets are all locked in safes at night. There is literally nothing to steal maybe a case and charger,” said Viktora.

He says it has been a difficult year with the pandemic, snow storm, and slow business. Two weeks ago, police say the shop was broken into for the first time.

“Everything is down slow, economy is super down, it’s just frustrating,” Viktora said.

Their hope is that they can get back to fixing cellphones, instead of shattered doors.

“We are in a desperate time so I don’t know what’s going through their minds, or why they did it– but that’s on them once they get caught,” said Viktora.

North Little Rock Police say if the three are caught, they could face a charge of Commercial Burglary and Theft of Property.

Viktora says they are also offering a $1500 reward for information leading to an arrest.