LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Late winter and early spring are typically the best times of year to hook into big fish. While only one catch can qualify as Arkansas’s state record for a certain species, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Master Angler program is a great way to recognize all of your trophy catches.

To qualify an angler must catch a fish meeting or surpassing the weight standard for that species. This in itself is an accomplishment, as the standards are high. There are eight categories: black bass, bream, catfish, crappie, perch, temperate bass, trout and miscellaneous species. For each trophy fish that reaches or exceeds a minimum size for a species, an angler receives a commemorative pin. The program is open to any age angler, whether an Arkansan or a non-resident; the only requirement is that the fish be caught in Arkansas waters.