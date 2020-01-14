WATCH NOW: Bryant police news conference on December shooting

BRYANT, Ark. – The Bryant Police Department is holding a news conference at this hour to provide an update on a December shooting that left one of its officers injured and a suspect dead.

Officer Samantha Hodgson was hospitalized after the December 23 incident and released four days later.

Sgt. David Miller shot and killed the suspect during the incident at a local apartment complex.

The Arkansas State Police led the investigation into the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.

Austin Swindle, 24, was shot and killed by police after he allegedly fired a shotgun blast through a door at police officers who had arrived to check his well-being, based on a report from a concerned family member. The incident occurred at 1200 Whirlwind Street, Bryant.