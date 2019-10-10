Watch Live: State Board of Education discusses future of Little Rock School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas State Board of Education is set to discuss the future of the Little Rock School District on Thursday afternoon.

The State Board of Education voted in September to return local control to the Little Rock School District with limited authority.

In today’s meeting, the Board of Education is expected to talk about the ESSA School Index, school letter grades and school categories, according to the agenda. The board is also expected to discuss a proposal from the Commissioner on September 20 to stop recognizing the Little Rock Education Association as the exclusive bargaining agent for district employees. According to the agenda, the board will also consider waivers of education-related laws for the district.

According to the agenda:

In July of 2017, the State Board classified the Little Rock School District as in need of Level 5 – Intensive Support pursuant to the Arkansas Educational Support and Accountability Act. Under Ark. Code Ann. § 6-15-2916, if a school district receives this classification, the State Board may take various actions including waiving education-related laws. The Division of Elementary and Secondary Education recommends that the State Board waive application of the following laws concerning personnel policy committees: Ark. Code Ann. §§ 6-17-203 and 6-17-205 (concerning certified PPCs) and Ark. Code Ann. §§ 6-17-2303 and 6-17-2305 (concerning classified PCCs). These provision pertain to the timing of PPC elections and the manner in which the elections are to be conducted. Arkansas Department of Education

The Board of Education has proposed the eight LRSD schools with an “F” grade would operate under different leadership.

The Little Rock School District has been under state control since January of 2015.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. has asked the State Board of Education to take up the following proposals and pass them at its Oct. 10 meeting:

— Full and complete local control of all LRSD schools,

— A temporary, transition school board from January 2020 until a locally elected school board is seated, with elections taking place in the November 2020 general election,

— A “Transition Board” comprised of local community appointments and State Board appointments,

— And schools in the “F” category operated by the LRSD under a memorandum of understanding with the Arkansas Department of Education and the City of Little Rock.

