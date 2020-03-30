Jonesboro Mayor and Judge of Craighead County held news conference regarding latest plans in tornado responses

JONESBORO, Ark. – Mayor Harold Perrin of Jonesboro and Judge Marvin Day held a news conference today at 3:30 p.m. and discussed the latest developments and plans in the tornado and COVID-19 responses.

The first thing Mayor Perrin did was thank the first responders and the many people who showed up to help out after the tornado that hit Jonesboro Saturday.

“We’re all in this together,” said Mayor Perrin.

Perrin mentioned that if people do want to volunteer to call 870-935-5562.

The mayor also mentioned that you must have an Arkansas Contractors license to help out, and they will be checking to make sure that you do. There have been fraudulent contractors that they want to warn you about. These contractors tell you it won’t cost a lot but then file on your property making you end up paying thousands. The Judge and the Mayor ask that you ask the contractors to show them their license and if they say they don’t have it on them, use someone else.

The Mayor has mentioned that the airport is closed, but if there is a necessity for emergency supplies it will be flown in by helicopter.

There is a burn ban in effect. Due to enormous amounts of debris the Fire Department is asking people not to burn their trash, but rather people take it to a landfill. The judge wanted to make this prominent and ask people to take yard waste, being tree limbs, brush, etc. to the yard waste landfill. For metal, sheetrock and other they ask that you put it into piles separating metals from sheetrock and put it towards the edge of your property.

The Red Cross has released the number of houses damaged due to the storm:

83 destroyed houses

66 majorly destroyed houses

309 minor damaged

10 houses affected

20 no damage

Tomorrow at 10 a.m. the Red Cross will start distributing assistance to those who were affected. If you are impacted call 417-447-7180. Their hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p,m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are wanting to donate the Red Cross is asking for clothes, personal items (toothbrush, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.) and non-perishable foods.

You will something to tie you to your current household. You can bring your driver’s licenses but make sure it has the address that was effected. If you are renting you can use a utility bill.

The Mayor and the judge end this conference with plans for a huge BBQ for the whole town after the clean-up and COVID-19 is done.