Governor Hutchinson, Commerce Secretary announce Fiocchi of America to build plant in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday morning Fiocchi of America will build a manufacturing plant in Little Rock.
The plant will manufacture ammunition.
According to Governor Asa Hutchinson said this will be a $15 million investment and will create 85 jobs.
