WATCH: Funnel cloud formed near McGehee during Wednesday storms

McGehee, Ark. — Storms ripped through the Natural state today, with a tornado touching down in Desha County near McGehee.

As storms rolled through Southeast Arkansas, Nancy Abernathy was keeping a close eye on her T.V.

“My husband was sitting outside at the shop and I said ‘you need to get in now,” Abernathy said.

Just as meteorologists, issued a tornado warning for McGehee, she heard the sirens sound off.

“It was very scary. I just started shaking,” Abernathy said. “I thought this feels really weird and then I started seeing those clouds starting to rotate a little bit and I thought ‘oh no I think it’s here. It’s like right above us.”

Pat Roberts also caught the twister on camera right from his back porch.

“That’s the closest I’ve ever been to one,” Pat Roberts said, “Probably about 200 yards behind my house, you could tell it definitely had a rotation in it when it came by.”