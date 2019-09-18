WATCH: Cabot residents rescue duck caught in hook, tangled in fishing line

CABOT, Ark. – Dozens of people heard the call to help a duck, thanks to a post on social media.

“Just as happy and content as could be,” says Steve Wehre.

This is the Cabot Community Pond, where everyone- including the birds- are part of this little town.

“He’s stretching out, he’s doing pretty good now,” says Wehre.

Wehre is checking on his friend Tuesday afternoon, a friend, everyone has named Captain Hook.

“It’s the little one out here,” says Wehre.

Captain Hook is a duck.

His name has a back story, and it starts with an unpleasant experience the night before.

The duck was tangled in fishing line and there was a fishing hook stuck in his beak, forcing his mouth shut.

“We snipped that sucker off,” says Wehre.

Wehre says while at home, he saw a post on Facebook calling on anyone who could help the injured duck.

“The minute we snipped that lose, his neck was able pop up and be free, you just seemed the relief in him,” says Wehre.

Wehre says he’s thankful he saw the post on Facebook.

“That’s probably one of the most powerful ways to get a message out,” says Wehre.

Wehre says in Cabot, the Community Pond is all about neighbors, no matter their shape or size, whether human or bird.

“He started quacking, he stood up and he just came back to life,” says Wehre.