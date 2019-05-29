WATCH: Aerial view of flooding in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has released an aerial view of flooding that has impacted the county.
The video above is of County Farm Road.
According to the National Weather Service, the Arkansas River at Little Rock is at 24.42 feet as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. It is currently at minor flood stage.
The National Weather Service believes the Arkansas River at Little Rock will crest at 27.8 feet on June 3, according to a forecast from Wednesday morning.
To see the latest forecast, click here.
