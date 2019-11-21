Waste Management works with Carton Council to create carton drop-off center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Waste Management of Arkansas announced today, in partnership with the Carton Council, the creation of a drop-off zone at its Little Rock Material Recovery Facility (MRF). The partnership was created following changes to curbside residential program in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood. The drop-off zone will give all Arkansas residents the opportunity to recycle their empty food and beverage cartons at no cost.

Located in the Port of Little Rock’s industrial park at 7900 Sloane Drive; Little Rock, AR 72206, the MRF will accept cartons and other recyclable containers Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to adding a container drop-off station, Waste Management also allows for free drop-off of paper, plastic, cardboard and glass items at the MRF. For questions, residents can call 501-859-8262.

“Waste Management is a proud member of the Central Arkansas recycling community,” said George Wheatley, senior manager for market planning at Waste Management. “Despite the new challenges facing the recycling industry, we are proud to partner with the community to create new avenues for recycling at the lowest price possible for area residents and customers.”

“Food and beverage cartons are lightweight and compact with a low carbon footprint,” said Derric Brown, Vice President Sustainability for the Carton Council. “They should be recycled where they can go on to become new materials such as office and writing paper, tissues, paper towels and even sustainable building and construction materials.”