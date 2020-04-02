Waste Management Encourages Continued Recycling

1  of  4
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) Facial tissues, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes have been flying off store shelves, while families are spending more hours at home to stay healthy and safe during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Waste Management (WM) is calling on everyone to Recycle Right during this time when recyclables are needed more than ever. Recycling is vitally important to our environment, and it has come to play a critical role in certain manufacturing supply chains. Without recyclable materials collected from homes and businesses, our customers, who produce products such as tissue, toweling and packaging boxes for grocery and medical supplies, would not have the raw materials that they need to manufacture these important items. Recycling is an essential service for manufacturing companies delivering these key products.

“It is more important than ever to only put clean recyclables in your recycling cart,” said George Wheatley, Senior Manager Market Planning of Waste Management. “Our residential customers in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, and the unincorporated areas of Pulaski County are generating more household garbage and recyclable materials than usual, and manufacturers are in need of more clean recyclable materials to meet their demands for making basic goods and emergency supplies. I am confident with the public’s help, we can continue to provide clean recyclables that are critical to our nation’s factories and ask for all to help in leaving out potentially dangerous items including medical waste, gloves, and masks.”

RECYCLE ONLY CLEAN, DRY AND LOOSE:

  • Cardboard (without inside packing materials)
  • Paper products including newspapers, junk mail, office/school paper
  • Paperboard, such as cereal and cracker boxes
  • Plastic bottles and jugs
  • Steel, tin and aluminum cans

THROW AWAY:

  • Plastic, latex and cloth disposable gloves, disposable masks
  • Liquid soap and hand sanitizer bottles that contain residue
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Facial tissues, napkins and paper towels
  • Disposable plates, cups and cutlery
  • Takeout containers
  • Leftover food and liquids
  • Plastic bags and plastic film wrap
  • Hoses, cords, polystyrene foam and other packaging

To learn more information about Waste Management Recycle Right tips, please visit wm.com/recycleright.

