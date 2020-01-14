Washington County deputy arrested on battery charge

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFTA) — A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested by Elkins Police on Monday on charges of domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Deputy Steven Carter in a Facebook post.

“If you have followed the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for any length of time, then you know Sheriff Helder has always believed in making the public aware, as soon as possible, regarding anything serious involving the Sheriff’s Office or our employees, and this is one of those moments,” the post reads.

The department says it is unable to release details of the incident due to the involvement of a minor, but, it says, “we can advise you that an internal investigation has been opened and Mr. Carter has been placed on Administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Stay with KNWA for updates into this developing story.