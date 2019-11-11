Warm place to go for Little Rock’s homeless

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Van has been helping un-sheltered homeless in Little Rock and all of Central Arkansas since 2011.

They posted on Facebook about the cold weather tonight and tomorrow telling people they will be open.

The post is listed below.

EMERGENCY WARMING CENTERS UPDATE 11/11/19:

“The forecasts for tonight and tomorrow night have reached our Emergency Warming Centers trigger and we will be opening. There are some changes from years past, so please read all the way through.

To receive text alerts on days that we open the centers, simply text THEVANALERT to 33222. Don’t use any spaces. If you do not receive a confirmation text back, it did not work.

We will once again be hosting unsheltered folks who need inside out of this weather at Levy Church in NLR, and will host a number of people at our new facility as well.

The best and most efficient way to get inside is to call us for a ride at 501-955-3444. Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will be partnering again to provide transportation to both of our locations. We ask that you not just show up at either location unless that’s your only option, so that we can better manage our spaces.

If you are in the downtown area, please make your way to 2BC – A Different Kind of Baptist Church at 8th & Cumberland between 7pm-9pm and you can wait inside where it’s warm and dry until the shuttle arrives. It is very important to note that 2nd Baptist will NOT be open all night this year. Only 7-9pm as a shuttle pick up.

**If you are already in a shelter, PLEASE stay where you are as our spaces can get very cramped.

At this time, most needs are covered and we will post to this page if any arise.”