Ward Police Department receives donated K9 first aid and narcan kit

WARD, Ark. — Ward K9 Officer Bennie is a little safer today thanks to Protecting K9 Heroes, a non-profit organization (https://protectingk9heroes.com/), based in Gleenwood, IL. which donated a K9 First Aid Kit and Narcan Kit to the Ward Police Department. The kits, valued at $100.00 each will be used should Bennie be injured or inadvertently come in contact with opioids while on the job. Ward Police Chief, Steve Benton said “while we hope we never have to use the kits, we rest a little easier knowing they are available should the need arise.”

K9 Bennie has been with the department seven months and is handled by Ward Officer Bill Duerson.