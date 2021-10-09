War Memorial pool opens for Doggie Paddle Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was all pups in the pool as the annual Doggie Paddle Day was held at the War Memorial pool.

The event was hosted by Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village and open to dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Saturday marked the last day the pool will be open in 2021, so why not open it up for your favorite furry friends?

“You get to bring your dog to the pool for a few hours for a swim,” Betsy Robb, president of the Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village said. “We have a splash pad set up and the kiddie pools. A lot of dogs have their first swim at doggie paddle days, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Some of dogs at the event today are up for adoption.