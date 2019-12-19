WANTED: Arkansas’ Longest Married Couple

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Family Council is accepting nominations for Arkansas’ Longest Married Couple.

This is the third year for the contest that was celebrated last year with a reception hosted by Family Council and Governor Asa Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson at the Governor’s Mansion.

The top 10 longest married couples were honored with an official letter of recognition from the governor’s office and were entered in the Family Council Arkansas Marriage Hall of Fame.

When this year’s search ends in early February 2020, Family Council will again honor the longest married couples and their families.

“Sharing these couples’ lifetime stories of commitment and faithfulness to each other encourages the next generation that ‘married happily ever after’ still exists. We are blessed and honored to be able to share these stories of forever love,” Jerry Cox, president of Family Council, said in a news release announcing the contest. “In today’s society we are surrounded by naysayers of marriage but the married couples we find will prove them all wrong and show that marriage can last a lifetime.”

Entries for couples married over 70 years can be submitted before February 3, 2020, by sending contact information for both yourself, the candidates for consideration, and marriage date to Ken Yang at ken@familycouncil.org.