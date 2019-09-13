Walton Art Center hosting Blue Man Group tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A world famous production kicks off its brand new tour at the Walton Art Center tonight.

The Blue Man Group’s speechless national tour runs from today through Septemeber 19.

Executive producers tell us fans can expect elevated humor and enthusiasm compared to what they expect from Blue man.

In finalizing the show audience reaction was used to fine tune their performance but that’s not all that’s new.

“Work with humor, new collaborators, we have a lot of people on this show, the director, light designer, sound designer, costume designer, are all people who haven’t works with Blue Man before so they’re bringing their own aesthetic and it’s sort of meeting that old man world meets the new man world and what can come from it. It’s exciting scary at times but scary,” said Benoit Mathieu, executive producer for the Blue Man Group.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan presented the key to the city to the productions executive producers.