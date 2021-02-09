Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in Arkansas to administer COVID-19 vaccines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Arkansas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on February 12, 2021.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Arkansas which can be found on the Arkansas Department of Health website.

Here are Walmart’s in the Central Arkansas area offering vaccines:

1155 HWY 65 North in Conway

8801 Baseline Rd in Little Rock

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.

While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Arkansas, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine