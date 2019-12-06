Walmart donating land for new green space in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart Inc. has announced the donation of 75 acres of land to the City of Bentonville for the development of a green space.

It will be located at 8th and I with amenities to be determined through resident input. The park also may eventually be connected to the new Walmart Home Office campus.

Read more in this Walmart blog post:

December 6, 2019

By Dan Bartlett, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs

The holidays are a time for giving, so it’s appropriate to share Walmart’s latest gift to the people of its hometown. Walmart is donating 75 acres of land to be developed into a park at the intersection of SW 8th and I Streets in Bentonville, Ark. When combined with a nearly 23-acre donation from the members of the Walton family, the new park will span nearly 100 acres.

What sort of park? Well, that’s up to the City of Bentonville and its residents. Some ideas include access to the trail system, water features, open spaces and play areas. The Walton Family Foundation has given a grant to support the design and development of the park. The City of Bentonville wants the public to give input on what the park will ultimately feature and will begin seeking that input in the first half of 2020.

According to David Wright, Director of Parks and Recreation for Bentonville, “The 8th Street property will become the epicenter of our Parks and Trails network. The location, the access and visibility are the perfect recipe for a destination park to serve our residents and attract visitors for generations to come.”

Our hope is that the trails will connect the future Walmart Home Office campus to the park so our associates can take advantage of even more green space and enjoy the natural beauty of our region. As we recruit top talent from around the globe, we will continue to invest in Bentonville to help make it a great place to live, work and play.