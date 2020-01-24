Walmart AMP announces six-show ‘Country Megaticket’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Walmart AMP announced a new ‘megaticket’ on Friday that allows entry to six upcoming country music concerts in Rogers.

The 2020 Country Megaticket includes one ticket to six shows, including:

Kenny Chesney with Michael Franti & Spearhead on Thursday, June 11

Rascal Flatts with special guests on Friday, July 17

Old Dominion with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce on Thursday, July 23

Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver on Friday, July 31

Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith on Friday, Aug. 21

Lady Antebellum with Jake Owens and Maddie & Tae on Monday, Aug. 27

The ticket will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. and will be available while supplies last.

Country Megatickets can be purchased at amptickets.com or megaticket.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

In-person purchases can only be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville.