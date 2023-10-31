LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s almost time to lace up your shoes and hit the streets to support those with Alzheimer’s.

Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association walk manager Ian Shuttleworth stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock

Shuttleworth said there are six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s. He added that 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for Alzheimer’s or other dementias and in 2022 unpaid caregivers provided an estimated 18 billion hours of care.

To register for the walk or to donate, please visit ACT.Alz.org.