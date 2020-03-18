Waldron Police search for “armed and dangerous” man accused of shooting at officer

Update:

WALDRON, Ark. – New details have been released about a police search for a suspect.

The Waldron Police Department says Rene Joseph Buldoc is wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night.

“Last night, Officer Brittany Fletcher was checking two suspicious persons by the Waldron Walgreen’s, when one took off running on foot. Officer Fletcher chased after him and a short time later, the individual shot at Officer Fletcher, but did not strike her. She took cover, called for backup and a search was conducted,” said a Waldron PD news release. “This morning the subject was spotted leaving the area of Winchester Estates Apartments. The subject took off on foot, once he observed responding officers and at this moment is still at large.”

People who live in the area are advised to lock all vehicles, homes and out buildings.

Original story:

WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are currently searching for an armed and dangerous man in the River Valley.

Rene Joseph Buldoc is over 6′ tall, slender and also has facial/neck tattoos. He also has tattoos on both hands.

According to police, Buldoc was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark-colored jeans and no shoes.

Courtesy of Waldron PD Facebook

The man is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Buldoc, please call 911.